Manchester United were left in a striker shortage following the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez this summer. The Red Devils, as a result, have identified several attacking players to fill in the gaps and have now added a Bayern Munich ace to their list.

According to Christian Falk of SportBILD, Manchester United are keen on signing Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller. The German forward has been put on the bench by Niko Kovac, with the manager preferring Robert Lewandowski up front and Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman on the wings.

According to our Information @ManUtd is interested in a Transfer of @esmuellert_ in Winter @SPORTBILD @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 24, 2019

Manchester United have chased Muller in the past as well, however, he opted to stay at Bayern Munich then. At present, the Red Devils are eyeing a deal for him to solve their striking crisis, having sold Romelu Lukaku and loaned Alexis Sanchez.

United, however, will face competition from Inter Milan, who took both Lukaku and Sanchez from them in the summer. Antonio Conte’s two striker system has left the Nerazzurri with a shortage of options up front, which was only worsened by Alexis Sanchez’s injury.

The Premier League outfit, meanwhile, has also been linked with former Bayern star, Mario Mandzukic, who currently is on the books of Juventus. The Croat has been left out of the team this season by Maurizio Sarri and looks set to move away in the January window. The Red Devils are also said to be pursuing deals for Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and RB Salzburg’s Erling Haaland.