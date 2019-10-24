Reports: Jose Mourinho in talks with Bundesliga giants amidst Real Madrid interest

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Jose Mourinho has entered talks with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, amidst interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese boss who has won the Champions League twice (with Porto and Inter Milan), has been without a club since Manchester United sacked him last December. Currently serving as a football pundit for a host of news agencies like BeIN Sports and Sky Sports, Mourinho has made it clear that he is very much interested in returning to the game as a football manager.

The ex-Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has been linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, while a few sources have also claimed that he is due to join Tottenham Hotspur next summer.

But this latest report from Don Balon says that the 56-year-old is more likely to try his luck at the Bundesliga next, with Borussia Dortmund submitting an offer for him earlier this week.

As per the Spanish publication, Lucien Favre – the current boss of Dortmund – is in a bit of trouble as far as his job at the Signal Iduna Park is concerned, due to his team’s not-so-impressive start to the 2019-20 season.

And having already worked in England, Spain and Italy, Don Balon claims that Mourinho is interested in the challenge offered to him at the Bundesliga, where he would be keen to steal the title away from Bayern Munich.