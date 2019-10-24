Reports: Real Madrid eye summer move for Borussia Dortmund star as Casemiro replacement

As per the latest reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl as a potential replacement for their out-of-favour defensive midfielder Casemiro.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid are very keen to offload Casemiro next summer, and that they have already started looking at potential signings who can replace him. Serie A side Brescia’s Sandro Tonali and Premier League giants Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante are some of the other names being considered by Los Blancos, apart from Weigl.

The report further adds that although Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s manager, wants to sign attack-minded midfielders like Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen or AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek, it is likely that he will sign a defensive midfielder first before looking at other options next summer.

Meanwhile, Julian Weigl – who joined Borussia Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 for a reported transfer fee of just €2.5million – is one of Dortmund’s most important first-team players at the moment. He has already clocked 160 appearances for them so far, and has scored three goals and provided an assist as well.

The 24-year-old is currently valued at about €30million – which, in turn, makes him a fairly cheaper alternative to Casemiro as well.