Reports: Manchester United want to sign another forward with Mario Mandzukic in January transfer window

Manchester United want to sign another striker along with Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic in the upcoming January transfer window, reports have emerged.

The Premier League giants allowed the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave the club in the summer transfer window and failed to replace them. With Anthony Martial spending considerable time on the sidelines and Marcus Rashford failing to cope up with the pressure being put on him, United are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

They have been linked with the likes of Mandzukic, Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani. And according to widespread reports, it’s the Juventus striker who is most likely to arrive at Old Trafford in the January transfer window. He is also reportedly ready to halve his wage demands to join the club.

However, if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed, United want to add another striker to their ranks in January itself. The report claims that Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner are on their radar. Whether or not Manchester United manage to sign two forwards in January remains to be seen as it is usually a tough time to complete big deals.