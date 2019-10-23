Real Madrid scrapped past Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League to move up to second in the table. However, Los Blancos put in a less-than-impressive performance, which saw them miss several good opportunities. Reports claim that they are now looking to rectify a problem area by signing Bayern star January.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Real Madrid are eyeing an ambitious January move for Bayern Munich star, Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker has been on fire so far this season and has scored eighteen goals in thirteen games, prompting interest from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are finding it difficult to score goals this season and have scored just nineteen goals this season, one more than Lewandowski’s total. New summer signings, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard are also yet to hit their strides. While the Belgian winger has just one goal to his name, the Serbian has none.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich have reportedly put up a £65 Million price tag on their star striker, although it is unlikely that they sanction a sale midway through the season. The Bavarians themselves are said to be eyeing RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner as Lewandowski’s replacement while have also signed youngster Jan-Fiete Arp from Hamburg.