WATCH: Where does Shinji Kagawa’s sublime lob rank amongst Revierderby’s Top 5 Goals?

One of the Bundesliga’s most-enthralling contests takes place on Saturday when Schalke entertain Borussia Dortmund in the first Revierderby of the 2019/20 season.

The tie has delivered no shortage of memorable moments and one that stands out has to be Shinji Kagawa’s brilliant effort for Dortmund in a 2-2 draw at Schalke in the 2015/16 campaign.

Having fed the ball to Moritz Leitner, the Japan international followed up and received the return pass right on the edge of the box and nonchalantly sent a first-time chip curling over a Ralf Fahrmann and into the far corner.

That sublime strike in the Revierderby is just one of the many reasons why Kagawa is still revered as a hero at the Signal Iduna Park, having also won two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals across two spells with Dortmund that saw him score 60 goals in 216 appearances.

But just where does it rank amongst the best goals in Revierderby history?

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the Top 5 Goals in the history of one of the Bundesliga’s biggest rivalries.

Schalke v Dortmund: The Top 5 Goals of the Revierderby