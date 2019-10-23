Harit v Sancho: Two of the Bundesliga’s best young guns face off in Revierderby

Two of the Bundesliga’s hottest young stars will face off on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund visit Schalke in the Revierderby.

Jadon Sancho has been a revelation since joining Dortmund in 2017 and – at the age of 19 – is the youngest player in Bundesliga history to notch 16 goals.

He is the league’s joint-leader in assists so far this season alongside team-mate Thorgan Hazard with five, but also has three goals to his name.

And the England international will also be looking to make amends after being dropped entirely from the side that beat Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 in last weekend’s Borussen derby for disciplinary reasons, having arrived back from international duty belatedly to the chagrin of coach Lucien Favre.

The Revierderby’s Young & Irreplaceable: Amine Harit v Jadon Sancho

While there is no denying that Sancho is one of the competition’s most-exciting attackers, one man that has been on par after eight rounds of the 2019/20 campaign is Schalke’s Amine Harit.

The 2017/18 Bundesliga Rookie of the Year, Harit’s form dipped last season and it coincided with a disappointing year for Die Konigsblauen as they finished just five points off the relegation places in 14th place.

But Schalke have already made a remarkable revival this term and are currently one of four teams tied on 14 points, just two behind joint leaders Gladbach and Wolfsburg.

They could even have become the fifth different leaders of the league this season last Sunday but fell to a shock 2-0 defeat to Hoffenheim, and will be looking to bounce back against their fierce rivals this weekend.

With four goals already, 22-year-old Harit is currently Schalke’s top scorer and also leads them jointly in assists, along with right-back Jonjoe Kenny, with two.

As it is, Saturday’s match would already have been the match of the round given the rivalry between the two teams, their current positions in the table, and the fixture’s propensity to serve up some absolute thrillers.

Nonetheless, with Sancho and Harit but in red-hot form and both with something to prove, the latest edition of the Revierderby could just be one for the ages.