WATCH: Erzgebirge Aue and Nuremberg deliver the craziest 45 minutes in the 2. Bundesliga

With the scores level at 0-0 at halftime in Saturday’s 2. Bundesliga clash between Erzgebirge Aue and Nuremberg, fans could have been forgiven for thinking a bore draw was on the cards.

Instead, both teams combined to deliver one of the most enthralling 45 minutes that will ever be witnessed.

A total of seven goals were scored in the second half, which also witnessed three penalties, a red card, two stoppage-time strikes and a penalty save in the 10th minute of injury-time.

It was Aue who ultimately came away with the three points, although both teams deserve plenty of credit for producing a spectacle that should go down as the game of the season in the 2. Bundesliga.

Here, FOX Sports Asia relives all the action, drama and excitement.

Is this the craziest 45 minutes of football ever?