WATCH: Erzgebirge Aue and Nuremberg deliver the craziest 45 minutes in the 2. Bundesliga

With the scores level at 0-0 at halftime in Saturday’s 2. Bundesliga clash between Erzgebirge Aue and Nuremberg, fans could have been forgiven for thinking a bore draw was on the cards.
Instead, both teams combined to deliver one of the most enthralling 45 minutes that will ever be witnessed.
A total of seven goals were scored in the second half, which also witnessed three penalties, a red card, two stoppage-time strikes and a penalty save in the 10th minute of injury-time.
It was Aue who ultimately came away with the three points, although both teams deserve plenty of credit for producing a spectacle that should go down as the game of the season in the 2. Bundesliga.
Here, FOX Sports Asia relives all the action, drama and excitement.