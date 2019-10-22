Reports: Barcelona eye January move for €25million-rated rising Bundesliga star

According to reports, La Liga giants Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Schalke star Amine Harit, and are apparently interested in signing him next summer.

Harit, who is a midfielder by trade, is expected to slot right into the Barcelona squad when he joins – as the Catalans are getting ready to replace Ivan Rakitic who is also a former Schalke star, coincidentally.

It is Express that reports that Barcelona are in the market for a new midfielder and that they have identified the 22-year-old as a potential January signing.

Harit has already scored four goals and provided four assists in nine appearances in all competitions for Schalke this season so far.

Rakitic, meanwhile, reportedly had a chat with Lionel Messi last weekend, informing the Barcelona talisman of his decision to leave the club soon.

The Croatian was only used as a substitute in their most recent La Liga clash against Eibar, and that further strengthens the claims made by Sport a couple of weeks ago – that the club’s management, including boss Ernesto Valverde, is steadily losing their trust in him.

Sport had also claimed that the Blaugrana are ready to offload the midfielder to any club that is interested in him, provided they are ready to pay at least €40million for him.

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus are the top three teams who have already expressed in him, as per reports from multiple sources.