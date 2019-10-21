Reports: Manchester United eye Bundesliga hotshot to add firepower up front

Manchester United striking woes were put to rest when they met Liverpool in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils to hold the league leaders to a deserved draw. However, the club is still looking to add firepower up top and have identified one Bundesliga striker for the same.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United have identified RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner as a viable option for their forward line. Currently, the Red Devils have Anthony Martial, Marcus Rahsford, and Mason Greenwood as their options up top, with the latter two often being deployed out wide.

However, the club won’t find it easy to appease Werner from Leipzig. The German international is also a key target for Bayern Munich, who eye him as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski. Thus Manchester United will have to battle the Bavarians in the transfer market if they are to sign the Germany star.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also been linked with Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic over a January move. The Croat has been left out of the first team this season and is set to move away from Turin in the winter window, with United leading the chase as per reports.