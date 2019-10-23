WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 8

The Bundesliga rarely disappoints in delivering drama and excitement and its goalkeepers also never fail to produce their fair share of breathtaking moments.

With six clean sheets from nine games, the goalkeepers were certainly on top form on Match Day 8 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Two Swiss custodians – three, if you count substitute Marwin Hitz as he came on for the injured Roman Burki – shone in the Borussen derby between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach.

It should not come as a surprise that Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer was also impressive along with Eintracht Frankfurt’s second-choice and a much-maligned custodian from Augsburg, but who provided the goalkeeping moment of the weekend?

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 Saves from Match Day 8 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 08

5) ROMAN BURKI – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Marco Reus grabbed the all-important goal that helped Dortmund beat Gladbach 1-0 for their first win in four league games, but Burki also played his part with a number of vital interventions.

His best save came in the first half when a Laszlo Benes freekick from the left had been flicked on to the back post where Stefan Lainer was lurking, with Burki doing well to race across his line and block the Gladbach full-back’s powerful effort.

4) MANUEL NEUER – Augsburg 2-2 BAYERN MUNICH

Considering there were four defenders clustered in front of him, Manuel Neuer could not have seen Philipp Max’s low drive until it had almost reached him.

Yet, Neuer did brilliantly to get down low to his right and keep it out with a strong right hand, and then recovered well to prevent Alfred Finnbogason from bundling home a follow-up effort.

3) TOMAS KOUBEK – AUGSBURG 2-2 Bayern Munich

The 2-2 draw between Augsburg and Bayern certainly had everything from wonder goals, brilliant saves, early strikes and late drama – and Tomas Koubek certainly played his part in delivering the action.

He has come under his fair share of criticism so far this season but showed he has the ability at this level, as he moved across his goal sharply and made himself big to deny Philippe Coutinho from point-blank range.

2) FREDERIK RONNOW – EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt were dealt a real blow when first-choice goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was sidelined for the rest of 2019 due to a shoulder injury, but they should have no problems if Frederik Ronnow continues to fill his gloves in such a capable manner.

Despite the margin of victory in Friday’s 3-0 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, Ronnow was arguably Eintracht’s best performer and had to make a series of outstanding saves, including one where he showed great reflexes to claw away a deflected effort by Kai Havertz.

1) YANN SOMMER – Borussia Dortmund 1-0 BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

Yann Sommer may have finished on the losing side on Saturday evening, but he produced another impressive display to further cement his status as one of the Bundesliga’s best goalkeepers.

Dortmund might even have been in the lead far earlier in the game if not for Sommer’s brilliant save from Mats Hummels, where he dived at full stretch to push away a firm header from the opposition centre-back that was destined for the far corner.