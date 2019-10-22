WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 8

It is getting increasingly tight in the Bundesliga with the top nine teams now separated by just two points following another thrilling weekend.

There was drama and excitement aplenty as the competition threw up some big results and stunning upsets, and – as always – there were plenty of goals to savour.

Here are the Top 5 Goals from Match Day 8 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 08

5) TIMO WERNER – RB LEIPZIG 1-1 Wolfsburg

Having not scored in the league since August 30, Timo Werner finally broke his mini-drought with a trademark goal against Wolfsburg after strike partner Yussuf Poulsen failed to get a flick onto goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi’s clearance.

Typically alert to an opportunity, Werner immediately pounced and charged straight towards goal – showing good strength to hold off Kevin Mbabu – before rounding Pavao Pervan to score.

4) MARCO RICHTER – AUGSBURG 2-2 Bayern Munich

Augsburg stunned champions Bayern Munich as they held them to a 2-2 draw and they could not have asked for a better start, taking the lead inside the opening 30 seconds.

A throw-in by Stephan Lichtsteiner was met by a couple of deft touches before finding its way to Rani Khedira, who proceeded to nod the ball on for Marco Richter – who had been involved in the build-up – to latch onto a lash a shot past Manuel Neuer.

3) SERGE GNABRY – Augsburg 2-2 BAYERN MUNICH

Serge Gnabry is a player that just keeps getting better and, while Bayern Munich have been heavily reliant on the goals of Robert Lewandowski so far, the Germany international is at least proving he can be an alternative source.

After Lewandowski had cancelled out Richter’s opener on Saturday, Gnabry then fired them ahead with a fine individual effort as he cut in from the left and send a laser-guided effort inside the far post, although it ultimately was not enough to claim the three points.

2) MARIUS BULTER – UNION BERLIN 2-0 Freiburg

Not even a minute had passed at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei when Marius Bulter broke the deadlock with a delightful effort, deftly flicking the ball over an incoming defender and steadying before unleashing a 25-yard rocket into the top corner.

Of the three promoted sides this season, Union have been the best performers so far and they should have an excellent chance of staying up if quality players like Bulter keep producing such moments of magic.

1) DODI LUKEBAKIO – Werder Bremen 1-1 HERTHA BERLIN

Plenty was expected of Dodi Lukebakio when he moved to Hertha Berlin after a fine campaign with on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, although he has taken time to settle in.

However, he displayed his mercurial talent with the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen, picking up possession wide on the left and zigzagging past defenders at will before drilling a low shot past Jiri Pavlenka from an acute angle.