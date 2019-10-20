BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich defender Sule set for surgery after tearing ACL

Germany and Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule faces a long spell on the sideline as he prepares to undergo surgery on Sunday.

Bayern Munich have confirmed Niklas Sule tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the Bundesliga draw against Augsburg.

Germany centre-back Sule will undergo surgery on Sunday after scans confirmed head coach Niko Kovac’s fears of a serious injury.

Sule, 24, went down clutching his left leg after going into a challenge with Florian Niederlechner in the early stages of the 2-2 draw in Bavaria.

The defender walked from the pitch but Kovac admitted to having “a very bad feeling” and the most important pillar of his back four now faces several months on the sidelines.

Bayern announced the blow following an “in-depth investigation by club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt”.

Sule was making his eighth start of the champions’ uneven Bundesliga campaign, having become an entrenched member of the starting XI last season as the influence of Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels – now at Borussia Dortmund – started to wane.