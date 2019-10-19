Manchester United target suspended from first-team after ‘returning late’ from international duty

It has been understood that Borussia Dortmund have suspended star winger and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho from the first-team, ahead of Saturday evening’s Bundesliga clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reports have claimed that the England teenager was suspended by Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, after he returned late from international duty this week.

In case you did not know, Sancho had started for England in their 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic last week, after which he also featured as a substitute in England’s 6-0 win over Bulgaria on Monday night.

And earlier on Saturday. German news agency Kicker reported that Sancho did not report for Dortmund training when he was expected to, and was subsequently dropped for the Bundesliga tie against Monchengladbach.

The German publication claims that Favre had “little choice but to exercise his authority”.

This is because he himself has been under fire of late, following his side’s indifferent start to the season despite being regarded as one of the hot favourites to take home the coveted trophy at the end of the season.

Dortmund currently sit at the eighth spot in the Bundesliga table, whereas Monchengladbach – their opponents this Saturday – fly high at the top of the league, with five wins from seven matches.

Sancho, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Manchester United next summer, due to his fine form for both his club country.