Rookie of the Month Marcus Thuram thriving as part of Gladbach’s French connection

Having only joined Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer, Marcus Thuram has made life in the Bundesliga look deceptively easy.

Still only 22, Thuram’s fine start to life at Borussia Park has mirrored his team’s blistering early-season form in the 2019/20 campaign.

With 16 points from their opening seven matches, Gladbach are the surprise leaders of the Bundesliga at present and Thuram has been a key contributor with three goals.

View this post on Instagram Danke 🙌🏿 @bundesliga_en #ROTM A post shared by T I K U S 🦍 (@thuram_17) on Oct 17, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

At first glance, it is easy to assume that his key strengths lie in his pace and strength, with the Frenchman posing a formidable physical presence despite his relatively tender years.

But the 1.89-metre forward is also blessed with excellent technique and an intelligence beyond his years, which has allowed him to produce some exciting combination play with his colleagues in the attacking third – a hallmark of Gladbach’s displays so far this term.

Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea: Gladbach’s new French connection

Fellow new signing Breel Embolo has also been impressive, but the Gladbach faithful are understandably fast getting excited over their new French connection up front in Thuram and Alassane Plea.

The duo has combined for seven of Die Fohlen’s 15 league goals and will be looking to continue their fine form on Saturday, when they visit last season’s runners-up Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.

The impact Thuram has made has not gone unnoticed as he was recently named the Bundesliga’s Rookie of the Month for September, joining last month’s nominee – Schalke right-back Jonjoe Kenny – as the early candidates for the end-of-season award.

The son of legendary French defender Lilian, who was a pivotal member of the Les Bleus side that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup, Thuram is already going some way in following in his father’s footsteps – even if it may be at the opposite end of the pitch as part of Gladbach’s exciting French connection.