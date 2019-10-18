UCL finalist told to snub Real Madrid in favour of Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t got off to the best of starts this season, and with rumours of players wanting to leave, perhaps a few destinations have opened up.

Christian Eriksen is one of the names linked with a move away from North London, with Real Madrid reportedly the most interested in signing him.

However, former Denmark enforcer Stig Tofting believes Eriksen needs to ditch Madrid and head to Munich instead, where German giants Bayern await.

“I’d rather see Christian at Bayern Munich,” he said to Sport 1.

“For Real Madrid, he would have to sell a huge number of jerseys and he’s not such a glamour boy.

“In Madrid, a powerful man sits at the calculator thinking: ‘How much does Eriksen cost and how many jerseys can he sell?’

“Christian is not the big superstar, he’s not big-gestured, he doesn’t want to be the centre of attention, he’s not a [Paul] Pogba. He’s very introverted and down to earth. He lets his feet speak.

“For me, Christian is currently the best Danish player in the world and he’s the biggest talent in Denmark since Michael Laudrup,” he continued.

“Even if he does not have a good day he still plays at a high level, as he has repeatedly demonstrated at Tottenham.

“He’s not free in the head right now, but if Real deals with you, it does something to a player.

“I think he should decide for Bayern, which he fits like an arse in a bucket!”