The most-prolific German striker: 2019 is proving to be the year of Kevin Volland

Germany are blessed with some of the most-lethal strikers in all of world football but 2019 is proving to be the year of Kevin Volland.

Into his fourth season at Bayer Leverkusen, Volland’s prolific ways in the attacking third hugely contributed to their fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga last season and their impressive start to 2019/20.

The best German striker in 2019: Kevin Volland

With 12 goals and nine assists so far in the calendar year, the 27-year-old has been the best German forward of 2019.

He may be the focal point of the Leverkusen attack but Volland also offers his team so much more than just finding the back of the net.

His outstanding work rate means he is usually the first man applying pressure when the opposition have possession, while his selfless nature means he is setting up goals for the likes of Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey and Lucas Alario as often as he is benefitting from their assists.

View this post on Instagram ⚽️⚽️ @bayer04fussball A post shared by Kevin Volland (@kevin_volland) on Sep 21, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

It has been far from a smooth journey to the top for the deadly finisher, having began his career in the 2. Bundesliga with 1860 Munich and then earning a move to the top flight with Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen came calling ahead of the 2016/17 campaign and Volland has increased on his goal output with each passing season at the BayArena.

With four goals already to his name this term, there is every likelihood that he will surpass his current personal best of 14 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

You ready to get back to club football this week? 🔜 #SGEB04 pic.twitter.com/4NrZ8NnEa3 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 14, 2019

Even if he does not, he can always look back on an outstanding year that proved 2019 was truly the year of Kevin Volland.

And, as the only player to have scored against all 18 current Bundesliga clubs, Leverkusen are undoubtedly just thankful he is playing for and not against them.