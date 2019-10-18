WATCH: Dortmund v Gladbach – The Top 5 Goals of the Borussen derby

It is one of the most-exciting derbies the Bundesliga has to offer and Saturday’s clash between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will have added spice.

Having challenged eventual champions Bayern Munich all the way till the final day of last season, Dortmund were tipped by many to be genuine contenders once again but the 2019/20 campaign has not gone according to plan.

Having previously led the way in the first two rounds, Lucien Favre’s charges have suffered a dip in form and three consecutive draws mean they are currently four points off the pace in 8th place.

Yet, it is not Bayern Munich leading the way at the moment or even RB Leipzig, who were regarded as the third team likely to be vying for the Meisterschale.

Instead, sitting pretty at the top after seven match days are Gladbach, who Dortmund entertain at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Boasting the competition’s second-best defence with just six goals conceded but also having a deadly attack featuring Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo, Die Fohlen have been one of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting outfits so far this season, and can further show they mean genuine business by beating Dortmund, having failed their first major test in a 3-1 loss to Leipzig on August 30.

Top of the league ✅ Best fans in the league ✅#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/68M7ZtMl39 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) October 17, 2019

The added derby nature means there should be no shortage of drama and excitement in a tie that has delivered some classics over the years.

Ahead of Saturday’s massive clash, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five best goals in the history of the Borussen derby.

Dortmund v Gladbach: The TOP 5 GOALS of the Borussen Derby