Last ones standing: The secret behind Wolfsburg’s unbeaten start in the Bundesliga

After seven rounds of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, only one of the competition’s 18 teams remain unbeaten and not many would have put money on it being Wolfsburg.

Following a 6th-place finish last term, the Wolves headed into the current campaign looking a team on the rise but they would have surely surpassed their own expectations following four wins and three draws to start 2019/20.

It has been quite the beginning to the reign of Oliver Glasner at the Volkswagen Arena, and a closer look at what his charges have done so far suggests it has been far from a fluke.

The secret behind Wolfsburg’s unbeaten start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga season

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the three factors behind Wolfsburg’s blemish-free start to the season.

1) THE BUNDESLIGA’S MOST ROCK-SOLID DEFENCE

You cannot lose a game if you do not concede, so it should come as no surprise that Wolfsburg currently boast the Bundesliga’s best defensive record with just four goals conceded.

Even with centre-back John Brooks still recovering from injury, the Wolves had adapted seamlessly to Glasner’s switch to a three-man defence – with Robin Knoche and Marcel Tisserand stepping up to the task.

Captain Joshua Guilavogui was recently restored to midfield but filled in capably as the central figure of the backline earlier in the season, while wing-backs Jerome Roussillon and William provide plenty of cover as well when they are not busy bombing forward.

2) A BRILLIANT FIRST-CHOICE GOALKEEPER, AN EQUALLY-IMPRESSIVE BACK-UP

Koen Casteels emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s best shot-stoppers in 2018/19 and continued his good form at the start of the season, before picking up an injury in the closing stages of a 1-1 draw with Paderborn on August 31.

It might have initially sent alarm bells ringing but, in his absence, Pavao Pervan has emerged to more than capably fill the void.

Casteels boasted an excellent 71 per cent save rate from the opening three matches, but Pervan bettered that significantly by saving 88 per cent of the shots that he has faced to go with his two clean sheets.

While Casteels is closing in on a return to full fitness, he might have a fight on his hands for a starting berth given how well his understudy has performed in his absence.

3) A RELIABLE MARKSMAN IN WOUT WEGHORST

For all their defensive stability and resilience, Wolfsburg would still be far lower than their current second-place standing if they were not scoring goals as well but, thankfully for them, they have a dead-eyed marksman by the name of Wout Weghorst.

The towering 1.97-metre Dutchman enjoyed a excellent debut campaign in the Bundesliga by netting 17 goals last term, and has picked up where he left off with four already this season.

Weghorst does not need a second invitation to find the back of the net and, with the likes of Josip Brekalo and Admir Mehmedi probing and creating chances from behind him, he is set for another big haul of goals this season.