Wingman Achraf Hakimi looking to help Borussia Dortmund fly high again

Capable of playing on either flank and equally adept in defence and attack, there are few better wingmen in the Bundesliga at the moment than Borussia Dortmund’s Achraf Hakimi.

It is quite staggering to think that he is still only 20 considering the way he broke onto the scene with Real Madrid, before producing some confident displays for Dortmund last season.

Now into the second half of a two-year loan deal at the Signal Iduna Park, Hakimi looks to have taken his game up another level already in 2019/20.

Having netted twice in 21 league appearances last term, the Morocco international already has two goals to his name this season in just five starts.

With a top speed of 35.1 kilometres per hour, he is one of the Bundesliga’s quickest players and has also improved his pass completion rate to a tidy 87 per cent.

A UEFA Champions League winner in 2018, Hakimi started off as a right-back but his ability to use both feet has also seen him deployed on the left side of defence.

More recently, Dortmund coach Lucien Favre made the bold move to deploy his talented charge in a wide attacking berth and was rewarded with Hakimi netting both goals in a 2-0 Champions League triumph over Slavia Prague.

The feat also means he is the first Moroccan to score twice in a single Champions League game and, with time on his side, he could yet claim a few more accolades in the next decade or so.

For now though, Hakimi will be looking to play the role of wingman as Dortmund – following an inconsistent start to the campaign that sees them currently lie in 8th place – look to fly high again.