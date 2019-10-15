Surprise leaders & unstoppable Lewandowski: The 2019/20 Bundesliga story so far

Following the international break, the 2019/20 Bundesliga season resumes this week and promises to deliver more excitement and drama if the first seven rounds are anything to go by.

From comebacks and surprises to big names in red-hot form, here are the best stories of the campaign so far.

7 down, 27 to go: The Bundesliga story so far

1) BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH LEADING THE RACE AT THE TOP

With seven games already played, just two points separate the top seven teams – the first time in 13 years it has been this tight at the Bundesliga summit.

While many tipped Bayern Munich to be the favourites to claim an 8th consecutive title, it is Borussia Monchengladbach who are the surprise leaders and the competition’s in-form team at the moment on the back of a four-match winning streak.

Already this season, there have been four different league leaders which starkly contrasts to the last four years, where only three teams managed to occupy top spot.

2) DIZZY HEIGHTS FOR HIGH-FLYING FREIBURG

Having only returned to the Bundesliga in 2016, the past three seasons have seen Freiburg content to preserve their top-flight status.

But 2019/20 could be the year they take the next step especially after making the best start to a campaign in the history of the club.

With four wins, two draws and a solitary defeat, Freiburg have not been displaced from the top six since the opening day of the season and boasts the Bundesliga’s third-best attack with 15 goals while converting 88 per cent of their clear chances.

3) SCHALKE RESURGENT UNDER DAVID WAGNER

After a disappointing 14th-place finish which saw them regularly flirt with relegation, 2017/18 runners-up Schalke are back amongst the big boys.

Resurgent under new coach David Wagner, Die Konigsblauen have 14 points to their names at present – a haul that was only bettered at the same stage in 2015/16.

Having averaged a woeful 1.1 goals a game last season, they are up to two goals per match in the opening seven rounds and the likes of Amine Harit, Suat Serdar and Jonjoe Kenny are thriving under the freedom Wagner has given them.

4) IS THERE ANY STOPPING LEWANDOWSKI?

There was never any doubt over the superstar status of Robert Lewandowski, but he has only enhanced his reputation so far this season.

As he keeps scoring, the records keep tumbling and no one in Bundesliga history has scored 11 goals in the first seven matches of a campaign.

If the Poland international nets against Augsburg and Union Berlin in over the next fortnight, he will also set a league record as the first player to net in nine consecutive games to start a season.

5) INDOMITABLE WOLVES PROVING IMPOSSIBLE TO DEFEAT

Just one out of the competition’s 18 teams remain unbeaten and the club in question may come as a real surprise.

Wolfsburg have proven impossible to defeat and their blemish-free streak after seven games is a first for the club in their 23-year Bundesliga history.

The Wolves boast the best defence in the competition with just four goals conceded, an impressive achievement especially considering first-choice goalkeeper Koen Casteels has been sidelined through injury in recent times – with plenty of credit having to go to his replacement Pavao Pervan and his defence.