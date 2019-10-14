Bayern Munich chairman reveals whether Thomas Muller can join Manchester United, Liverpool

Manchester United are a team desperate for some inspiration, and could look to the Bundesliga to find the answers they are looking for. Their arch rivals Liverpool aren’t too far away either.

Bayern Munich appear to be losing their grip over Thomas Muller, after the German has endured a rather tough start to the new season.

The Bavarians signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, and replaced the likes of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben with the experience of Ivan Perisic, leaving Muller on the sidelines.

Lewandowski, Dilrosun & co. – The 5 Best Goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

With reports suggesting that the World Cup winner could be on his way out of the club as early as January, Liverpool and Manchester United are on high alert, but Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is having none of it.

“I can not imagine that,” he said, per The Express.

“The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact and will remain an important part of our club.

“If Thomas would sit contentedly on the bench, he would be in the wrong club.

“That’s the reaction we even want, but he still has to deal with the situation seriously.

“He’s exemplary.”

Regardless, United and Liverpool will continue to keep tabs on a player who still has a lot to give.