Serdar, Amiri, Koch: The Bundesliga’s rising stars and Germany’s three new faces

After a blistering start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, three of the Bundesliga’s rising stars have deservedly been rewarded with their maiden Germany call-ups.

All-action central midfielder Suat Serdar, cunning playmaker Nadiem Amiri and classy centre-back Robin Koch have all been in fine form in the opening seven games of the season, and won their first caps last Wednesday in Germany’s 2-2 draw with Argentina – with the former two also featuring in Sunday’s 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Estonia.

Considering Die Mannschaft made a conscious effort to rejuvenate an ageing team following last year’s embarrassment of a group-stage exit at the FIFA World Cup as reigning champions, it is also fitting that none of the trio is above the age of 23.

Coutinho, Hakimi and co. – The 5 Best Assists of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

There is still some way to go for them to establish themselves as regulars in the Germany setup, but their talent is undeniable.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the Bundesliga’s three rising stars who could go on to achieve international stardom.

SUAT SERDAR (SCHALKE)

Considering his relatively tender years, it is impressive that Serdar is now into his fifth season of Bundesliga football, having spent two years at Mainz before making the move to Schalke in the summer of 2018.

Although generally classified as a defensive anchorman, the 22-year-old has added another dimension to his game this term and transformed into a genuine box-to-box midfielder – with his current haul of three goals already a personal best.

View this post on Instagram +3 points⚒ @s04 A post shared by Suat Serdar 🧿 (@suatserdar8) on Sep 21, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

With Omar Mascarell primarily shielding the backline, Serdar has excelled with the freedom given to him by coach David Wagner to provide the energy in pushing forward along with the likes of Weston McKennie and Daniel Caligiuri to support the attack.

His excellence in the role has been one of the factors behind Schalke’s resurgence this season and, having represented Germany at every age-group level from Under-16, it was a natural progression for him to earn senior team recognition by national team coach Joachim Low.

NADIEM AMIRI (BAYER LEVERKUSEN)

It was perhaps fitting that Nadiem Amiri earned his first cap last week coming on for Julian Brandt, considering it is the latter’s departure to Borussia Dortmund that has paved the way for the former to shine thus far in 2019/20.

Having been left out of the starting XI in Bayer Leverkusen’s opening three games of the campaign, Amiri was given his chance on Match Day 4 and – although that turned out to be a 4-0 defeat to Dortmund – the 22-year-old has since proven impossible to omit.

View this post on Instagram A dream come true 🇩🇪🙏🏽 @dfb_team A post shared by Nadiem Amiri 🧿 (@nadiemamiri18) on Oct 10, 2019 at 2:39am PDT

It was Brandt who excelled in the second half of last season deployed in a new position by coach Peter Bosz, and it is Amiri who has now been entrusted the job as the most advanced of Leverkusen’s midfield triangle ahead of Julian Baumgartlinger and Charles Aranguiz.

There are plenty of creative options at the BayArena including Kai Havertz, Karim Bellarabi and the currently-injured Leon Bailey but Amiri hardly looks out of place in such company, especially now that he is a full Germany international after replacing Brandt against Germany.

ROBIN KOCH (FREIBURG)

Currently lying fifth on the table but one of five teams just two points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, Freiburg have been the success story of the opening seven games of the new season.

Talismanic attacker Luca Waldschmidt has expectedly grabbed the headlines with four goals to his name already while Christian Gunter has also received rave reviews at left-wingback, but another standout has been Koch.

With long-time defensive pair Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng no longer in the picture, there is a vacancy to be filled alongside Niklas Sule – one that Koch should be looking to fill.

The 23-year-old was the only one to start last Wednesday against a star-studded Argentina attack, further highlighting the confidence Low has in the Freiburg defender who is brimming with potential.