Breaking Aubameyang’s record: Who is the Bundesliga’s new fastest player?

The sight of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tearing down the field at full flight is synonymous with the term “lightning quick”.

So it should come as no surprise that the former Borussia Dortmund star was once the fastest man in Bundesliga history.

In four-and-a-half seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, the Gabon international achieved a prolific record of 98 goals in 144 league outings.

Speed demons: How two Kingsleys broke a Bundesliga record in a week

His finishing was deadly but it was arguably his sheer pace that frightened opposition defenders the most, and – prior to the 2019/20 season – his top speed of 35.44 kilometres per hour was a Bundesliga record.

One man that comes close to matching Aubameyang in quickness is Bayer Leverkusen’s Karim Bellarabi.

Bellarabi certainly knows a thing or two about speed considering he holds a record of his own having scored the Bundesliga’s fastest-goal ever after just nine seconds against Borussia Dortmund back in 2014.

With a top speed of 35.3 kilometres per hour, it looked as though the Germany international would be the likeliest speed demon to eclipse Aubameyang.

Good way to start the champions league

Step forward Kingsley Coman on Match Day 6 in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Paderborn.

As a flying winger, the France international was certainly no slouch but he officially became the competition’s fastest player on September 28 when he hit 35.66 kilometres per hour.

How long did Coman get to enjoy that privileged status?

Important point! We keep moving forward!

Seven days exactly as, in the following round, he was overtaken by his namesake.

Cologne right-back Kingsley Ehizibue – notching 35.85 kilometres per hour in a 1-1 draw against Schalke – can now lay claim to holding the speed record in the Bundesliga.

But, considering how it has now been broken twice in a week, the question remains: how long with Ehizibue’s record stand?