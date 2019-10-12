Reports: Liverpool’s transfer stance on Jadon Sancho could please Manchester United fans

Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the top players in the world, and is one of the most sought after talents in European football at the moment. Manchester United are linked with him, but Liverpool aren’t out of the picture either.

The Athletic are reporting that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp really likes Sancho as well, but the Reds are aware that signing the England International would be no easy task.

Borussia Dortmund are in no mood to sell, and it is no secret that Manchester United made attempts to enquire about the winger’s availability in the summer transfer window, but were outright denied the chance to sign him.

Jadon Sancho is the gift that just keeps on giving for Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund coach Jorg Heinrich believes that Sancho has all the tools to be a major player for the German side, and remains an important component in his current squad.

”Jadon can become one of the best players in Europe, or even the world.

“He should know Dortmund is an excellent place for young players to play consistently and to develop on a very, very high level.

“It won’t be easy to keep him at Dortmund. We hope he plays one or two seasons longer.

“But we all know very, very big clubs with a lot of money want to have him in their team.”