Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid to fight for €100million-rated Bundesliga sensation

The latest word around the rumour mill is that next summer, La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will both battle it out for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Right now, Havertz is taking the 2019-20 Bundesliga by storm, just like he did during the 2018-19 season as well.

And earlier during this week, he also scored his first international goal for Germany in their 2-2 draw with Argentina.

The 20-year-old’s current tenure at Bayer Leverkusen runs until June 2022 and he is also yet to sign a new contract, amid reports of interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal – apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona, of course.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid are very keen to sign the attacking midfielder, as a successor to some of the top-ranked names in the current squad under their manager Zinedine Zidane.

With Luka Modric turning 34 and with Toni Kroos, Isco and James Rodriguez suffering from dips in form, the Frenchman is interested in signing Havertz and partner him alongside another of their targets – Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona have also been reported to track the young star for several months now, having enquired about his price tag in the summer.

Back then, he was valued at around €80million – but now that he has continued his good form into the new season as well, Bayer Leverkusen are expected to name an asking price of about €100million for him next summer.