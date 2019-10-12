WATCH – The 5 Best Saves of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

They do not always grab the headlines but there is no denying that the goalkeepers have been on fire in the first seven rounds of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

As expected, usual suspects like Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer and Peter Gulacsi and RB Leipzig have been impressive, and both will be aiming for a repeat of last season’s indomitable displays.

Then, there are also the seasoned campaigners like Lukas Hradecky and Florian Muller but a couple of young guns have also shot to prominence.

Having been handed the Schalke captaincy in the off-season at just 23, Alexander Nubel is promising to become a future Germany No. 1, while American Zack Steffen – on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf from Manchester City – has been nothing short of a revelation.

Still, who has produced the best save of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far? FOX Sports Asia looks at the five leading entries.

Neuer, Nubel & co. – The 5 Best Saves of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

5) MANUEL NEUER – RB Leipzig 1-1 BAYERN MUNICH (Match Day 4)

Even a world-class goalkeeper would not have been expected to make a save when Marcel Sabitzer sized up the goal from 30 yards and unleashed a rocket that swerved erratically in mid-flight.

But Neuer is arguably the best in the business and, despite moving in the wrong direction, he somehow adjusted in time and stuck out a firm forearm to block the goal-bound effort and deny the RB Leipzig playmaker.

4) ZACK STEFFEN – Werder Bremen 1-3 FORTUNA DUSSELDORF (Match Day 1)

It was acclaimed as the “greatest save ever” when Gordon Banks somehow kept out a downward header from the legendary Pele even though the ball looked to have bounced past him, and it was a feat repeated by Peter Schmeichel for Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League tie against in 1996.

Those two names may make for illustrious company but Steffen is showing he could have the potential to follow in those footsteps and produced a similar save on his Fortuna debut, reaching down low and clawing away a Niclas Fullkrug header that seemed a certain goal.

3) FLORIAN MULLER – Freiburg 3-0 MAINZ (Match Day 1)

Mainz made a disappointing start to the season as they lost 3-0 to Freiburg on the opening weekend but it could have been a far worse result had it not been for some heroics by Muller.

The pick of the bunch came when Luca Waldschmidt latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a ferocious dipping volley, only for Muller to push it away from the bottom corner with a spectacular flying stop at full stretch.

2) LUKAS HRADECKY – Borussia Dortmund 4-0 BAYER LEVERKUSEN (Match Day 4)

Into his fifth season as a first-choice goalkeeper in the Bundesliga – initially with Eintracht Frankfurt and now at Leverkusen – Hradecky has established himself as one of the competition’s safest pairs of hands.

While Leverkusen’s 4-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Match Day 4 was one to forget, the 29-year-old was able to walk out with his head held high after a magnificent double save – denying Marco Reus in a one-on-one situation before scurrying back across his goal to divert Julian Brandt’s follow-up effort wide.

1) ALEXANDER NUBEL – RB Leipzig 1-3 SCHALKE (Match Day 6)

In the modern age of football, goalkeepers are expected to be good with their feet but Nubel would have surpassed the expectations of even the most-demanding manager against RB Leipzig on Match Day 6.

Although he did make a mistake to hand RB Leipzig a late consolation, his magical moment came when the score was still 0-0 in the first half as he instinctively stuck out his right foot to deny Emil Forsberg from near point-blank range, and then recovered and made himself big to save Marcel Sabitzer’s powerful close-range effort on the rebound – this time with his left boot.