WATCH – The 5 Best Goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

The 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign gets back underway this weekend and – if the first seven rounds are anything to go by – there is going to be plenty more thrills and spills.

From shock leaders in Borussia Monchengladbach to high fliers in Freiburg, there has been no shortage of drama and excitement, perfectly illustrated by the fact that 205 goals have already flown in.

With such a plethora of options to choose from, it was never going to be easy to single out the leading lights but here are the 5 Best Goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far.

5) CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB LEIPZIG (Match Day 7)

Christopher Nkunku made the brave decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain over the summer but his move to RB Leipzig has thus far looked a savvy one.

The 21-year-old has twice come off the bench to find the back of the net and his second goal last weekend was a special effort, as he took Marcel Halstenberg’s cross into his stride and cleverly juggled the ball past two defenders before lifting it over the onrushing Lukas Hradecky and into the back of the net.

4) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – Schalke 0-3 BAYERN MUNICH (Match Day 2)

With 11 goals in the first seven games of the season, Robert Lewandowski has made a blistering start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign and there have been no shortage of efforts to choose from.

His best arguably came on Match Day 2 when he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Schalke, with his second goal a picture of perfection when he lined up a freekick 30 yards out from goal before bending a sublime effort over the wall and beyond Alexander Nubel’s despairing dive.

3) JAMILU COLLINS – PADERBORN 2-3 Bayern Munich (Match Day 6)

Having joined Paderborn when they were still playing in the third tier, Jamilu Collins has waited for his chance to feature in the Bundesliga but has thus far proven he belongs in the top flight with a series of confident displays at left-back.

And the Nigeria international will certainly remember his first goal for the club as it came against defending champions Bayern in stunning fashion, with Collins pouncing on a loose ball after a corner had been cleared outside the area and unleashing a rocket past a hapless Manuel Neuer.

2) JAVAIRO DILROSUN – HERTHA BERLIN 2-1 Paderborn (Match Day 5)

Formerly on the books of Manchester City’s academy, Javairo Dilrosun is fast establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting talents with three goals for Hertha Berlin already this season.

He is capable of a long-range stunner but it was his effort against Paderborn that should be a contender for Goal of the Season come next May, as he slalomed past almost the entire opposition defence and left them for dead with his dancing feet before confidently finishing past Jannik Huth.

1) JOSH SARGENT – WERDER BREMEN 3-2 Augsburg (Match Day 3)

Werder Bremen may have lost talismanic striker Max Kruse to Fenerbahce over the summer but the club always seemed to retain belief that they had enough talent to fill the void, and one of those players expected to step up in 2019/20 is talented youngster Josh Sargent.

Big things are expected of the 19-year-old United States international, who scored what has thus far been the best goal of the campaign in a 3-2 win over Augsburg on Match Day 3, showing a Dennis Bergkamp-esque touch to kill a searching ball over the top and then lift it over opposition goalkeeper Tomas Koubek to leave himself with an easy finish into an unguarded net.