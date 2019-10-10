Joshua Kimmich understands Thomas Muller’s Bayern frustrations amid doubts over future

Joshua Kimmich was asked about Thomas Muller’s future at Bayern Munich following Germany’s draw with Argentina on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich understands team-mate Thomas Muller’s frustrations as he weighs up his future with the Bundesliga champions.

Muller is considering his future at Bayern, where the 30-year-old forward has not started a league match under Niko Kovac since September’s draw against rivals RB Leipzig.

A January exit has been touted for Bayern veteran Muller, who was linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United previously.

Asked about Muller following Germany’s 2-2 international friendly draw with Argentina on Wednesday, Kimmich told reporters: “In the first place a very big identification figure would leave the club, especially for the fans.

“I myself know the FC Bayern only with Thomas Muller. Without him the club would not be there, where he is now. It’s the case that when he comes into the game he always plays well. In the last game he has prepared another goal. Also in the games before.

“Against Cologne or Mainz he even prepared two goals and also scored one goal, if I remember right. We all know that he has qualities that are difficult for the opponent to control.”

Kimmich added: “I don’t know if he wants to go or not. I can understand that he claims to want to play. I know what it’s like to sit on a bench.

“With [former head coach] Carlo Ancelotti I also sat on the bench several times. It’s completely normal for a player to be dissatisfied or become dissatisfied. His claim is that this should not always be the case. That’s clear, of course.”

Muller emerged from Bayern’s youth system in 2008, and he has since won eight Bundesliga titles with the Bavarian powerhouse.

He has also celebrated Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup titles during his time in Munich.