WATCH – Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger’s Top 5 Bundesliga goals

Bastian Schweinsteiger was one of the best midfielders of his generation and will go down as an all-time great of Bayern Munich and Germany.

On Tuesday, he announced his retirement at the age of 35 after finishing his career in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire, which came after a one-and-a-half year spell at record Premier League champions Manchester United.

But it is with Bayern that Schweinsteiger will always be associated with, having made 500 appearances in all competition and winning eight Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

The all-action midfielder was also an integral part of the Germany side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2014, ending a 24-year wait for a fourth title, and provided one of the lasting impressions of the extra-time win over Argentina in the final as he battled on despite bleeding from a cut just below his right eye.

The plaudits have flowed freely since he announced he would be hanging up his boots, so what better time to look back on Schweinsteiger’s Top 5 Goals from his 342 Bundesliga appearances.

