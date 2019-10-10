Bayern speed merchant Serge Gnabry is on the fast road to Bundesliga stardom

There is no shortage of attacking talent at the Allianz Arena but flying winger Serge Gnabry is rapidly establishing himself as one of Bayern Munich’s biggest stars.

Having started his professional career at Arsenal, it seems remarkable that he was once deemed not good enough to feature in the starting XI while on loan at West Brom.

Serge Gnabry in the fast lane to the top

Gnabry made the decision to return to his homeland of Germany in 2016 and – as his top speed of 34.7 kilometres per hour suggests – has made a rapid rise to the top.

He banged in 11 goals for Werder Bremen that season to earn a move to Bayern Munich, although they initially sent him out on loan to Hoffenheim.

Following a ten-goal haul at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena, the flying winger was deemed ready to feature prominently for the Bavarian giants last season and he did so in emphatic fashion.

Together with Kingsley Coman, the duo emerged as the long-term successors to the previous beloved double act on the wings of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Gnabry hit the back of the net ten times again to become only the third player in Bundesliga history to notch double figures in goals in three consecutive seasons for different clubs.

In 85 games since he made his Bundesliga debut, the 24-year-old has scored 32 times and weighed in with 11 assists and has been directly involved in a goal less than once every other match.

Not content at just starring on the domestic front, the Germany international also recently shone on the continental stage with four goals in a 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League – becoming only the second German to achieve the feat after Mario Gomez.

With Robben and Ribery now departed, Gnabry is a player that Bayern will be looking to step up in their bid to maintain their dominance in German football as they gun for an 8th consecutive league title in 2019/20.

Considering just how fast he has risen to the top, it should not take him much longer to establish himself as one of the most damaging wingers across all of Europe.