WATCH – The 5 Best Assists of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

With the international break upon us, it is time to draw breath and look back on what has been a captivating first two months of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach are the shock leaders after seven matches while Wolfsburg are a surprise in second place, while the teams from third to 7th are all tied on 14 points – highlighting just how competitive the campaign has been.

The back of the net has been hit a total of 205 times and, where they are goal-scorers, there are also assist-makers ensuring the Bundesliga’s top marksmen receive an endless supply of chances.

From big-name playmakers, flying wing-backs and selfless strikers, here are the 5 Best Assists of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far.

5) ACHRAF HAKIMI – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Match Day 4)

Intercepting a loose ball by the touchline just inside the opposition half, Achraf Hakimi advanced towards the area and took a look up to assess his options.

Although there was only one, the Morocco international proceeded to float an inch-perfect ball in behind the Bayer Leverkusen backline to find the clever run of Paco Alcacer, who made no mistake in cushioning a volley past Lukas Hradecky.

4) JAVAIRO DILROSUN – Mainz 2-1 HERTHA BERLIN (Match Day 4)

Javairo Dilrosun has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s excitement machines in recent weeks with three strikes in as many games, of which two are potential Goal of the Season contenders.

But the 21-year-old Dutchman is also capable of a sublime assist as he did against Mainz, bamboozling Danny Latza and Daniel Brosinski with his trademark dancing feet before hanging up a cross for Marko Grujic to head home.

3) EMIL FORSBERG – Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 RB LEIPZIG (Match Day 3)

Emil Forsberg may not be a guaranteed starter for RB Leipzig at the moment, but there are few better players to call upon when manager Julian Nagelsmann’s game plan calls for some extra vision and creativity.

Against Borussia Monchengladbach, Forsberg paved the way for Timo Werner to score the first of his hat-trick in the 38th minute, taking three defenders out of the equation – and carving apart the opposition defence in the process – with a casual flick of his right boot from an acute to send his team-mate racing through.

2) PHILIPPE COUTINHO – Paderborn 2-3 BAYERN MUNICH (Match Day 6)

Philippe Coutinho arrived at the Allianz Arena with massive expectations but, with each passing game, it looks as though he will deliver as Bayern Munich’s playmaker-in-chief.

In the same game which saw him score his first open-play goal for the club, Coutinho’s most eye-catching contribution was his assist in the 15th minute, when he embarked on an enterprising run down the left and clipped a perfectly-weighted pass over a static Paderborn defence and into the path of the rampaging Serge Gnabry, who duly guided his shot past Jannik Huth.

1) WOUT WEGHORST – WOLFSBURG 1-1 Hoffenheim (Match Day 5)

Most towering strikers would not have deft enough to pull off a backheel and send a team-mate racing through on goal but, then again, Wout Weghorst is not any ordinary player.

The 27-year-old offers Wolfsburg so much more as the focal point in attack than just an average target man, as he showed with his sublime assist for Admir Mehmedi against Hoffenheim on Match Day 5 – although the finish was quite brilliant too.