WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 7

There was no shortage of drama on Match Day 7 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season and – as expected – the goalkeepers had plenty of part to play in it all.

After a week’s absence, RB Leipzig’s regular feature Peter Gulacsi returns to the Top 5 Saves, while Werder Bremen’s Jiri Pavlenka makes back-to-back appearances.

But, for the second match day in a row, there was no topping young Schalke captain Alexander Nubel, as he enchances his burgeoning reputation with each passing game.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at Match Day 7’s Top 5 Saves.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 07

5) LUKAS HRADECKY – BAYER LEVERKUSEN 1-1 RB Leipzig

In a first half where Leipzig seemed destined to score with the number of chances they created, Bayer Leverkusen somehow held out courtesy of an inspired showing from Lukas Hradecky – who did also enjoy help from his woodwork.

His best moment came as Leipzig’s Matheus Cunha beat the offside trap and was odds on to break the deadlock after bearing down on goal, but the Finland international stayed on his feet long enough, made himself big, before going the right way to thwart the opposition forward with a firm left palm.

4) ALEXANDER SCHWOLOW – FREIBURG 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

High-flying Freiburg’s impressive start to the campaign has seen the likes of Luca Waldschmidt, Janik Haberer and Robin Koch rise to prominence, but one man who has flown under the radar has been goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer in the Bundesliga for over three seasons and produced a fine stop against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to tip over a Thorgan Hazard piledriver.

3) JIRI PAVLENKA – Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 WERDER BREMEN

There was late drama at the Commerzbank-Arena on Sunday as Eintracht Frankfurt took a 2-1 lead in the 88th minute, only for Werder Bremen to equalise in injury-time through a Milot Rashica penalty.

However, the contest might have been over by then had it not been for Jiri Pavlenka’s crucial second-half intervention, as he showed excellent reflexes despite moving in the opposite direction to dive down and keep out firm header by Goncalo Paciencia from a Almamy Toure cross.

2) PETER GULACSI – Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB LEIPZIG

After being the last line of a defence that conceded the least goals in the Bundesliga last season, Gulacsi is now established as one of Europe’s best shot-stoppers.

And he gave a perfect example of what he is capable of against Leverkusen as he raced off his line to deny Kevin Volland from almost point-blank range, before somehow clawing away the follow-up effort while lying on the ground.

1) ALEXANDER NUBEL – SCHALKE 1-1 Cologne

There has been plenty of debate as to whether Manuel Neuer or Marc-Andre ter Stegen should be Germany’s No. 1, but there might even be a third option should Nubel continue his meteoric rise.

As the clock ticked over into added time at the Veltins Arena on Saturday, Cologne had a chance to snatch all three points when Anthony Modeste latched onto Marcel Risse’s searching pass and fired away a shot that was destined for the bottom corner, only for Nubel to get down at lightning speed and keep it out with a strong right hand.