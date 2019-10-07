WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 7

Ahead of the international break, the Bundesliga temporarily signed off on a high as 29 goals flew in on a Match Day 7 that delivered some stunning results.

As always, the Bundesliga’s best produced some individual moments of brilliance and the recent round saw some of the highest-quality strikes hit the back of the net.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the Top 5 Goals from Match Day 7 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 07

5) LUCA WALDSCHMIDT – FREIBURG 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

23-year-old Luca Waldschmidt is emerging as one of German football’s most-exciting talents and notched his fourth goal of the campaign in some style on Saturday.

Similar to his winner against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Freiburg’s previous match, Waldschmidt found himself on the edge of the box and created space for himself with a clever drop of the shoulder before unleashing a left-footed strike arrowing into the opposite corner beyond Roman Burki’s despairing dive.

4) BEN ZOLINSKI – PADERBORN 1-2 Mainz

Paderborn are still looking for their first win of the season but it has not been for lack of trying, and they came close again at the weekend in a narrow 2-1 loss to Mainz.

After the visitors had taken an 8th-minute lead, Ben Zolinski fired Paderborn level with a fine effort as he took Mohamed Drager’s pass into his stride with a lovely swivel before clinically finishing past Robin Zentner, although his side ultimately fell to a Daniel Brosinski winner.

3) SEBASTIAN RODE – EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 2-2 Werder Bremen

Sebastian Rode does not always get on the scoresheet but it was worth the wait as he netted his first goal since returning to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

There appeared to be little danger when Daichi Kamada’s corner was cleared to him on the edge of the box, but the midfielder expertly chested the ball out in front of him before sending a ferocious volley into the back of the net.

2) AXEL WITSEL – Freiburg 2-2 BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s recent slump in form, one man that has stood up to be counted has been Axel Witsel and he once again did his best to get his side over the line in their 2-2 draw with Freiburg.

The Belgium international opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a sublime effort, meeting Thorgan Hazard’s deep corner and meeting the ball with the sweetest of connections to send a volley flying past Alexander Schwolow.

1) CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB LEIPZIG

Following their blistering start to 2019/20, RB Leipzig looked on the verge of falling to a third consecutive defeat when Christopher Nkunku came to the rescue.

Coming on as a substitute for star striker Timo Werner, Nkunku popped up with the equaliser with 12 minutes remaining – latching onto Marcel Halstenberg’s left-wing cross and showing the deftest of footwork to juggle the ball past two defenders before caressing it over an onrushing Lukas Hradecky.