5 things we learned from Match Day 7 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan analyses Match Day 7 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season with the five things we learned from the weekend.

It was a trying week for the Bundesliga’s big boys and none were left stunned more than defending champions Bayern Munich, as they lost at home to Hoffenheim for the first-time ever in a 2-1 defeat.

Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig were both unable to capitalise as they played out a 1-1 draw, while Borussia Dortmund threw away a winning position for the third consecutive league game in a 2-2 tie with Freiburg.

That means that there is a surprise leader heading into the second international break of the season with Borussia Monchengladbach leading the way following their emphatic 5-1 win over Augsburg, while Wolfsburg remain the only unbeaten side left as they defeated Union Berlin 1-0.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the five things we learned from Match Day 7.

1) Vedad Ibisevic has to go down as one of the Bundesliga’s best strikers

Although he no longer features prominently, Claudio Pizarro still enjoys legend status at Werder Bremen and is widely regarded as a Bundesliga great for his phenomenal goal tally – with his record as the competition’s highest-scoring foreigner only passed by Robert Lewandowski back in March.

While Vedad Ibisevic has not been as prolific, he also deserves plenty of credit for his longevity and sheer ability to find the back of the net.

A fortnight ago, he came off the bench and netted with his first touch after 40 seconds before grabbing another to inspire Hertha Berlin to a 4-0 rout of Cologne, and struck again on Friday evening to initiate a 3-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Considering he has never played for any of the Bundesliga’s giants, his haul of 119 goals in just over 13 campaigns is a creditable tally and the competition has seen few better natural finishers.

2) Lack of defensive depth could be Bayern Munich’s biggest problem

When they brought in Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Mickael Cuisance towards the end of the transfer window, there was plenty of talk about how Bayern now had more depth from last season despite the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

But perhaps it is in defence where they could be exposed, which still sounds strange considering they also signed two 2018 FIFA World Cup winners in Benjamin Parvard and Lucas Hernandez.

With David Alaba and Hernandez sidelined for Saturday’s match against Hoffenheim, the backline looked extremely shaky as they were put to the sword by two goals from Sargis Adamyan.

The only recognised first-team defender on the bench was Javi Martinez with 19-year-old Lars Lukas Mai the other alternative, and midfielder Alphonso Davies has already had to fill in at left-back this season.

3) Nagelsmann isn’t afraid to make tough calls in bid to arrest RB Leipzig slump

After a red-hot start to the campaign, things have got slightly tougher at the Red Bull Arena of late for new coach Julian Nagelsmann, as RB Leipzig headed into the weekend on the back of consecutive losses to Schalke and Lyon.

With the scores still level at the BayArena, Nagelsmann then made the shock move to take off star striker Timo Werner just before the hour mark and followed with another bold decision by replacing playmaker Marcel Sabitzer shortly after.

Soon after, Leverkusen took the lead through a Kevin Volland strike although it was Werner’s replacement – Christopher Nkunku – who salvaged a point with a fine individual effort.

Werner and Sabitzer have both been in fine form but were uncharacteristically lacklustre against Leverkusen, and – despite his relative youth – Nagelsmann has already shown he is confident enough to not worry about bruising some influential egos.

4) Axel Witsel might be Borussia Dortmund’s most-important player

The moment Dortmund are mentioned, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer are usually the first names that come to mind, but Axel Witsel is staking a claim as their most-influential player.

BVB’s recent poor run of results has coincided with the aforementioned trio putting in below-par performances, with Witsel being one of a few consistent contributors.

He continues to boss the midfield and opened the scoring on Saturday with a fantastic strike, only for a last-minute own-goal by Manuel Akanji to hand high-flying Freiburg a point.

The Belgium international is the type of player who win a game for his team without many noticing the work he puts in, and it is high time he gets the recognition he deserves.

5) Gladbach have done well to go top but the hard work is to stay there

For a club with such a rich history and the joint-second team with the most Bundesliga titles, it has been a long eight-year wait for their fans but Gladbach are back on top of the table.

Continuing to prove he has excellent depth in his squad, coach Marco Rose left Breel Embolo on the bench and watched on as Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea tear Augsburg to shreds in the first half, before the Switzerland international came off the bench to add the icing on the cake with a fifth goal.

It remains to see if Die Fohlen have enough quality to mount a sustained title challenge, and the likes of Bayern, Leipzig and Dortmund will all be desperate to bounce back in a fortnight’s time.

But, if Rose can build a platform this season with a talented squad and perhaps achieve a top-four finish, it could set the foundation at Borussia Park for a return to the glory days of a bygone era.