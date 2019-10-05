Bayern Munich 1-2 Hoffenheim: Adamyan brace deals champions shock defeat

Robert Lewandowski’s second-half goal was not enough to prevent Bayern Munich from slipping to a shock defeat at home against Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat in 21 Bundesliga matches as Hoffenheim ran out 2-1 winners at the Allianz Arena courtesy of Sargis Adamyan’s brace.

The Armenian striker scored either side of Robert Lewandowski’s 11th league goal of the season to earn Alfred Schreuder’s struggling side a shock victory over the champions, whose flat performance merited nothing more than a defeat.

Hoffenheim came into the game winless in four but found themselves up against a lacklustre Bayern side who offered precious little creativity before Lewandowski cancelled out Adamyan’s opener.

The Bayern striker wore the look of a man dragging his team out of the mire as he headed home the equaliser but he could not spare Niko Kovac’s blushes after Adamyan struck again 11 minutes from time and earned his side a memorable triumph.