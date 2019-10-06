Marcus Thuram making instant Bundesliga impact with Borussia Monchengladbach

He arrived in the Bundesliga with the added weight of a famous surname but Marcus Thuram has thus far been living up to the lofty expectations.

After recorded a 13-goal haul with Guingamp in Ligue 1 last season, Thuram caught the attention of Borussia Monchengladbach and made the move to the Bundesliga over the summer for a reported €12million.

Attacking all-rounder Marcus Thuram loving life in Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach

After scoring on debut in the DFB-Pokal, he initially failed to hit the back of the net in his team’s first four games of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

The breakthrough came on Match Day 5 when the 22-year-old came off the bench to net a double and inspire Gladbach to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, and was on target again last weekend in a 3-0 triumph over Hoffenheim.

Thuram’s fine recent form has coincided with Gladbach’s surge up the table and they were one of five teams tied in joint-second ahead of this week’s fixtures.

Gladbach are also promising to boast one of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting attacks and it should come as no surprise that Thurman – son of legendary France defender Lilian – admits he has already forged a good friendship with Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo.

“I think that Breel, Alassane and I, we’re like really friends,” he said.

“So if you play with your friends, I think it’s easier to get along on the pitch and what’s what we try to do.”

Following their midweek exertions in the Europa League – where they required a 91st-minute equaliser from Patrick Herrmann to salvage a 1-1 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir – Gladbach are back to Bundesliga action on Sunday against Augsburg.

Should Thuram continue to shine alongside Plea and Embolo, Die Fohlen could just find themselves entrenched in the top three ahead of the upcoming international break.