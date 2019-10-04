Hainer happy to take Hoeness’ advice on Bayern Munich presidency

Uli Hoeness is to step down as Bayern Munich president but the club’s expected successor Herbert Hainer will stay in contact with him.

Herbert Hainer will take advice from Uli Hoeness but plans to be his own man if he becomes Bayern Munich’s next president.

Long-term head Hoeness has recommended Hainer take over when he steps down from the post next month, but club members have the final say.

Critics have claimed Hoeness will retain control of Bayern despite former Adidas chief Hainer becoming president, an idea he rejected.

“We are friends – but that does not mean that we are always on the same topic,” Hainer told Bayern’s club magazine.

“In addition, I must say clearly: If I could lead Bayern to similar successes as Uli Hoeness, that would certainly not be bad. So it would be wise of me to listen to his advice.

“I definitely want to be the president of everyone and be approachable for everyone, for partners, for employees. And not only from our core football, but also for the basketball players, the chess department, just for people from the entire club. Bayern is not just football.”

A changing of the guard is ongoing at Bayern, who have confirmed Oliver Kahn will succeed Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as Bayern Munich’s chief executive and chairman of the board in 2022.

The Germany goalkeeping great will join the Bundesliga champions’ executive board from January 1, 2020 and Hainer is keen to work with Kahn.

“Oliver Kahn fits perfectly with Bayern,” Hainer added. “The Bayern gene has lived in him like no other, he knows the club.

“In addition to the professional experience that he has made with his own company after his career ended, he brings of course an extremely high level of football expertise at the highest level.

“For me, sport, football has always played a major role, both professionally and personally, but I will mainly contribute my network from the sports industry and my experience from the business world.

“I think that I can give Oliver Kahn one or two things in this area. I am convinced that this combination of footballing and economic background will work very well.”

Bayern have loosened the purse strings of late, buying Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard in big-money deals this year, but financial prudence will remain a priority for Hainer should he be elected.

Asked if the club could break the €100million mark for a player, he said: “We will not go through any financial madness. Like Uli Hoeness, I’ve learned that you cannot spend more than you have taken.”