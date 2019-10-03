One day after Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke took a sly dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for moving to England, the Arsenal striker slammed his former employee for his choice of comments.

In case you missed it – on Wednesday, Watzke accused the Gabon international of moving to Arsenal simply to boost his bank balance.

“Aubameyang, who plays great at Arsenal, will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account,” the Borussia Dortmund CEO told German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

“But on Wednesdays, will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television,” he further added.

“Some go to clubs because of this money, where they have not played Champions League for years.”

Aubameyang went on to announce his response, via his own Twitter account on Thursday.

Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke you such a clown 🤡 I remember that time you said we never gonna sell Ousmane then you saw more than 100M you were the first to take that money 🤣🤣🤙🏽don’t talk about money please!!! Leave me alone pls 🙏🏽 — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) October 3, 2019

“Better for you [as] I never talk about why I really left Dortmund, Mr Watzke. You [are] such a clown,” the 30-year-old wrote.

“I remember that time you said we [are] never gonna sell Ousmane [Dembele], and then you saw more than 100 millions [and] you were the first to take that money.”

“[So] don’t talk about money, please!!! Leave me alone please,” he concluded.

In case you did not know, Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 and since then, he has enhanced his reputation as one of the finest and most lethal goalscorers in Europe.

However, despite his goal-scoring prowess, Arsenal are yet to force their return into the Premier League top-four and into the Champions League as well.