Is Robert Lewandowski on track to becoming the greatest No. 9 of all time?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely regarded as being in a league of their own of their generation, but Robert Lewandowski is making an excellent case of being one of the best-ever No. 9s.

While both Messi and Ronaldo are scoring machines in their own right, they have spent most of their careers deployed in wide positions where they can work off a central foil to deal their damage.

Lewandowski on his way to becoming GOAT with history-making, record-breaking ways

Instead, when it comes to genuine focal points in attack, arguably none do it better than the Bayern Munich star.

He has less space to work with being in a more-central position, must singlehandedly hold up play while waiting for support to arrive, and usually has to contend with two centre-backs, but none of that seems to faze Lewandowski.

And, when he makes his way into the box, it usually spells one thing: goals.

With 22 goals in the Bundesliga in 2019, Lewandowski’s tally is unsurpassed by any of his fellow marksmen in Europe’s top five leagues, including the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Aguero and Karim Benzema – who have all been prolific too.

Adding in the rest of his strikes from the UEFA Champions League, DFB-Pokal, and Euro 2020 qualifiers with Poland, Lewandowski has a staggering 34 goals to his name with three months still to go before the end of the calendar year.

The 31-year-old’s start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign has been nothing short of electric with ten goals in the opening six matches, while he also netted three in the Champions League including a brace in Tuesday’s stunning 7-2 rout of Tottenham.

The powerful Pole has hit the 40-goal mark in each of his past four seasons, although he has never netted more than 30 in the league.

Already, he is firmly on track to improve on his personal best, especially with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, providing an endless supply of chances behind him in the final third.

The 50-goal mark in all competition could even be within his reach and that would certainly put him in the Messi and Ronaldo bracket.

Showing no signs of slowing down – with his durability and fitness levels being a highlight of his quality – Lewandowski could just be around for a few more seasons and establish himself as the greatest-ever No. 9 by the time he hangs up his free-scoring boots.