Marco Reus calls on Borussia Dortmund to pick themselves up after dip in form

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus insists his team must keep their heads up after throwing away leads in back-to-back draws against Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Having made a strong start to the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign with three wins from their opening four matches, Dortmund have come off the boil slightly in recent weeks.

They had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Eintracht a fortnight ago despite taking the lead twice, before also failing to make the most of a winning position in a similar result against Werder last Saturday.

Lucien Favre’s charges remain just three points behind leaders Bayern Munich but, ahead of a UEFA Champions League tie against Slavia Prague on Wednesday, Reus admits things are not going as they would like at the moment.

“At halftime [against Werder] at 2-1, everything was fine,” he told the Bundesliga’s official website. “Then we didn’t play with grit and determination.

“We created too few clear-cut scoring chances… that simply wasn’t enough in the second half. That’s something we have to look at.

“Somehow we lacked power going forward. We have to go in search of the third goal more often. We’re also lacking a bit of luck in that sense at the moment.”

There are still several positives for Dortmund to take heart in from the start to the season they have made although, with the Bundesliga title a real target after coming so close last term, they can ill afford to continue slipping up so early in the campaign.

“I don’t think we’re playing terribly,” Reus added. “We take the lead and work for more scoring chances, but we haven’t been able to finish them.

“We have to get that right. Of course, we’re not satisfied with the last two games and the two points, because there was more in it for us.

The captain on what @BlackYellow need to do in order to turn things around 🔄 pic.twitter.com/FaaywnaAX1 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 30, 2019

“Nevertheless, we have to stay calm within the team. We have to analyse things the way we always do.

“We have to stay positive and work hard [as] these are the things that have made us strong.

“And we have to keep our heads up because there’s no let-up in the schedule.”

Following the midweek European tie, Dortmund then travel to high-flying Freiburg – who are currently third in the Bundesliga – and have games against Borussia Monchengladbach, Inter Milan and Schalke ahead of them after the international break.