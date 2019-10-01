WATCH – The Top 5 Saves in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 6

For the first time since the second week of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, neither Manuel Neuer nor Peter Gulacsi feature in the Top 5 Saves – meaning it is time for others to shine on Match Day 6.

Both Bayer Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky and Jiri Pavlenka of Werder Bremen are seasoned campaigners that can always be relied on when called upon, while Kevin Trapp continues to enjoy life at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Zack Steffen – on loan from Manchester City – is a rising star that has been making waves at Fortuna Dusseldorf, although none of them bettered a future Germany No. 1 this week as he produced a stunning double stop to inspire Schalke to a shock 3-1 win over RB Leipzig.

Top 5 Saves – Matchday 06

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the Top 5 Saves of Match Day 6 in the Bundesliga.

5) ZACK STEFFEN – FORTUNA DUSSELDORF 1-2 Freiburg

United States international Zack Steffen is enhancing his burgeoning reputation each week, so it was only a matter of time that he notched his first penalty save in the Bundesliga.

With the scores tied at 1-1, Steffen did well to guess correctly and comfortably smother Lucas Holer’s spot-kick although it ultimately proved futile, as Luca Waldschmidt’s fine individual effort in the 81st minute condemned Fortuna to a fourth defeat of the season.

Anyone else feeling this way after watching that save? 👊#F95SCF 1-1 pic.twitter.com/5ur5QwpmuZ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 29, 2019

4) LUKAS HRADECKY – Augsburg 0-3 BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Leverkusen made it two wins in a row against Augsburg on Saturday, benefitting from a Florian Niederlechner own-goal to break the deadlock before sealing the result with second-half efforts from Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz.

However, they had their fair share of nervy moments but Hradecky proved equal to the task as he stuck out a strong right palm – despite being unsighted – to tip over a rasping half-volley by Julian Schieber from inside the area.

3) JIRI PAVLENKA – Borussia Dortmund 2-2 WERDER BREMEN

When Mahmoud Dahoud was slipped in on goal by Mario Gotze right on the stroke of halftime, he looked odds on to score and hand Borussia Dortmund a potentially-crucial 2-1 lead at the break.

While he had plenty of goal to aim for, Werder’s Hradecky charged off his line and made himself as big as possibly, ultimately doing brilliantly to deny the midfielder a certain goal as he got a toe on the ball to divert it wide.

2) KEVIN TRAPP – Union Berlin 1-2 EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Having enjoyed his services on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last term. Eintracht’s determined pursuit to land Kevin Trapp permanently over the summer is already proving to be a savvy decision.

Trapp has now established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s leading lights between the posts and effectively secured the three points in Friday’s 2-1 win over Union Berlin, producing a stunning fingertip save at full stretch to keep out a Sheraldo Becker effort that looked certain to curl inside the far post.

1) ALEXANDER NUBEL – RB Leipzig 1-3 SCHALKE

It is easy to see why Alexander Nubel – who has handed the Schalke captaincy at the start of the season at just the age of 23 – has been anointed as the next Neuer.

It’s taken him just half a season to establish himself as @s04_en‘s captain and a future @DFB_Team_EN No. 1… But – intriguingly – Alexander Nubel actually began playing football as an OUTFIELDER‼️ #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobehttps://t.co/Jjk8Qe9u2T — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 28, 2019

He did make a blunder to hand Leipzig a consolation late on but it was his crucial intervention when the score was still 0-0 that set the stage for a stunning Schalke upset.

Nubel first denied Emil Forsberg from close range with a reflex save with his right foot and, as the rebound fell to an unmarked Marcel Sabitzer, the goalkeeper somehow recovered and charged back to cover the unguarded goal – sticking out his left boot on this occasion to complete a stunning double save.