WATCH – The Top 5 Goals in the 2019/20 Bundesliga: Match Day 6

The Bundesliga did not disappoint once again on Match Day 6 of the 2019/20 season as 30 goals flew in across the nine games.

As always, there were some cracking strikes that usually contend for the No. 1 spot but could a well-worked team goal or classy finish emerge triumphant this week?

Without further ado, here are the Top 5 goals of Match Day 6 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

Top 5 Goals – Matchday 06

5) PHILIPPE COUTINHO – Paderborn 2-3 BAYERN MUNICH

A well-worked move to kick things off as Bayern Munich showed what they are capable of at their best.

Receiving possession on the edge of the box, Joshua Kimmich floated a visionary pass over the static Paderborn backline to pick out a clever run from Serge Gnabry, who immediately cushioned the ball across the face of goal to leave Philippe Coutinho with a simple tap-in.

4) MARCUS THURAM – Hoffenheim 0-3 BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

After breaking his Bundesliga duck last weekend with a double, Marcus Thuram made it three goals in two matches with a fine effort against Hoffenheim.

The son of legendary France defender Lilian embarked on a driving run from the right into the area and glided past an opponent effortlessly, before drilling a low shot in at the near post.

3) LUCA WALDSCHMIDT – Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 FREIBURG

An equally delightful individual effort, Luca Waldschmidt showed why he is so highly regarded in German football at the moment as he came off the bench to net the winner in Freiburg’s 2-1 triumph over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Just nine minutes after coming on – and with just nine minutes left on the clock – Waldschmidt picked up possession 40 yards from goal and danced his way to the edge of the box before expertly guiding a shot into the opposite corner beyond Zack Steffen’s despairing dive.

2) JAMILU COLLINS – PADERBORN 2-3 Bayern Munich

Jamilu Collins has earned his opportunity to play in the top flight of German football, having joined Paderborn when they were still in the 3. Liga and playing his role in back-to-back promotions.

And the Nigerian left-back would not have dreamt of a better way to net his first goal for the club and in the Bundesliga, as he pounced on a loose ball after a corner had been cleared and unleashed a tremendous 30-yard drive fizzing past an unsighted Manuel Neuer.

1) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – Paderborn 2-3 BAYERN MUNICH

Ten goals in the first six games of the campaign, Robert Lewandowski is a man on fire and he showed just why he’s regarded by many as the world’s best No. 9 as he opened the scoring against Paderborn on Saturday.

Reacting quickest after a Niklas Sule pass had bypassed the midfield, Lewandowski pounced on the loose ball and dragged it into his stride with a fine first touch, before holding off two defenders to clip a delightful finish over Jannik Huth.