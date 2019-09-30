Bayern Munich star reveals Jose Mourinho asked him to join Manchester United

Manchester United have struggled to find the right names to join the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from football management, and even Jose Mourinho couldn’t quite sign the players he wanted.

The Portuguese manager apparently wanted to sign Ivan Perisic, who was playing at Inter Milan till this summer transfer window, and the Croatian explains it was hard to turn him down, but he did anyway.

“How close was I going there (Manchester United)? Very close,” he told The Athletic.

“It was an amazing thing for me when Jose called me. It was difficult to say no to him. In fact, I really, really wanted to join him and play for United.

“It was a dream of mine to play in all the big leagues. But it didn’t happen. It was painful for me. But I don’t want to go into the details. I only found out myself the real reasons two years later.”

Instead, Perisic stayed at Inter, and signed for Bayern Munich this summer, replacing top stars such as Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, even though the Bavarians might have wanted Leroy Sane as their first choice.

“We are talking about Bayern, one of the best five clubs in the world,” Perisic explained.

“They always have three, four or five possibilities for every position they’re interested in. I was not the first.

“It happened very quickly. Everyone knows the story: after Sane got injured, the club contacted Inter and then my agent. I thought about it with my family for one night. Then I agreed.

“I believe in myself enough to think that I can convince the club to make my move permanent. That’s my wish. I will do anything I can to make it happen.”