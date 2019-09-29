Joshua Kimmich praises Robert Lewandowski as Bayern Munich striker makes Bundesliga history

Robert Lewandowski scored his 10th goal of the season in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Paderborn, earning praise from Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich praised the predatory instincts of Bayern Munich team-mate Robert Lewandowski after their 3-2 win over Paderborn – but criticised the team’s overall performance.

Lewandowski took his tally to 10 goals in the league this season as Bayern leapfrogged RB Leipzig, who lost 3-1 at Schalke, to go top of the table.

By finding the net, the Polish striker set the record for the most goals in the opening six games of a Bundesliga season, bettering the tally of nine managed by Jupp Heynckes, Gerd Muller, Peter Meyer and Lothar Emmerich over the same number of fixtures.

The 31-year-old has also netted in eight consecutive matches for Bayern, though he had shown a rare lack of composure in the first half when he missed an open goal.

“It’s an extreme goalscoring rate. Ten goals is quite impressive,” said Kimmich. “But we let our opponents back into the match and made life difficult for ourselves.

“It was an open contest in the first half, we had the better chances. We should have led by two or three goals at half-time.

“We doubled the lead relatively early in the second half, it should have been over then.

“Taken altogether we lacked the dominance we wanted to have. Overall we didn’t do a good job.”

Serge Gnabry, who opened the scoring for the visitors before he set up Philippe Coutinho for Bayern’s second goal, was relieved they were not made to pay for their missed chances.

The former Arsenal forward called for an improvement from his team-mates when they face Tottenham in the Champions League next.

“We didn’t close it out,” Gnabry said. “We had many chances after the opener, we should have doubled the lead earlier.

“In the second half we had so many chances to settle the matter earlier. We lacked determination in front of goal.

“The match against Tottenham will be completely different. We have to improve of course, but I think we can turn in a good performance and stand our ground there.”