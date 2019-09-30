5 things we learned from Match Day 6 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks back on the five things we learned from Match Day 6 of the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign.

After Match Day 6, a familiar name is back on top as Bayern Munich moved into first place for the first time in the 2019/20 season – although it was not without difficulty as they toiled to a 3-2 win at Paderborn.

They certainly benefitted from previous leaders RB Leipzig falling to a 3-1 loss at home to Schalke, while fellow title contenders Borussia Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw for the second straight week – this time to Werder Bremen.

Along with Bayern, Wolfsburg are the only other side still with an unbeaten start to the campaign as they beat Mainz 1-0, while Borussia Monchengladbach are finding some form with a 3-0 triumph over Hoffenheim.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the five biggest talking points from the most recent round of Bundesliga action.

1) Eintracht Frankfurt could have embarrassment of riches in attack

Without wanting to sound like a broken record, Eintracht Frankfurt knew they had work to do in the summer to replace the outgoing trio of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, who combined for 46 goals in all competition last term.

However, they already look as though they could have plenty of options to call upon.

With top scorer Goncalo Paciencia left on the bench on Friday, Bas Dost and Andre Silva were both on target in a 2-1 win over Union Berlin having been ably supported by attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada.

Dost, Silva, Paciencia and Kamada all offer something different in the final third and there is still Dejan Joveljic, who has been tipped as the next Jovic but is yet to get a proper chance to showcase his abilities yet.

With Filip Kostic providing an endless supply down the left, Eintracht could again have one of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting attacks this season.

2) Coutinho promises to surpass James impact at Bayern

They both arrived at the Allianz Arena in similar circumstances with Philippe Coutinho joining Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona in the summer, right after James Rodriguez’s two-year stint from another La Liga giant Real Madrid came to an end.

James had his moments but also struggled for form and fitness on occasion and ultimately could not convince Bayern to splash out an exorbitant fee to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Coutinho is already exerting his influence and bailed Bayern out of jail on Saturday with an inspirational display – notching a goal and an assist in a narrow win over Paderborn.

Just a handful of games into his Bundesliga career, Coutinho is already exerting his influence and bailed Bayern out of jail on Saturday with an inspirational display – notching a goal and an assist in a narrow win over Paderborn.

The Brazil international is expected to take turns with Thomas Muller playing in the role behind Robert Lewandowski but it will be interesting to see if he starts getting the nod in the most-important ties, which would bode well for his longer-term future at the Allianz Arena.

3) Paderborn are better than their bottom-place suggests

They are currently bottom of the Bundesliga with a solitary point from six matches and are the only team left without a win, but Paderborn are a better side than their standing suggests.

Against Bayern, they showed excellent determination to come back after falling two goals behind and have plenty of quality to complement their endeavour.

Highlights – SC Paderborn 07 vs FC Bayern München

At first glance, they may not have any standout names but the likes of Sven Michel, Cauly, Jamilu Collins and Klaus Gjasula are all proving to be very handy players at the highest level.

Paderborn will have to start getting the results if they are to prolong their top-flight stay for longer than one season, although they are far from the weakest team in the Bundesliga.

4) Schalke issue warning by claiming RB Leipzig scalp

On a four-game winning run now, Schalke are definitely a club on the rise under David Wagner and it was their most recent triumph over RB Leipzig that has really made onlookers sit up and take notice.

Expected by many to come undone against previously-unbeaten Leipzig, Die Konigsblauen showed no fear as they put their off-colour opponents to the sword.

😋 Who else is waking up with a smile on their face 😅#s04 pic.twitter.com/NqrEYP8tn1 — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 29, 2019

In Amine Harit, they have potentially one of the Bundesliga’s most-dynamic attackers, while Salif Sane, Alexander Nubel, Weston McKennie and Guido Burgstaller all get their jobs done without much fuss.

Challenging for the Meisterschale this season should be a bridge too far for Schalke, but – as they showed on the weekend – they will be a side that teams like Bayern and Dortmund would not be looking forward to taking on.

5) Borussia Dortmund have not learnt their lessons

After conceding an 88th-minute equaliser to Eintracht last Sunday, Dortmund were unable to hold on to a winning position for the second week running as they were denied by Werder at Signal Iduna Park.

This result would have been even more disappointing considering they were up against a Werder outfit missing a host of key players and fielding a makeshift defence, and the hosts also had more than enough time to find a winner.

Highlights – Borussia Dortmund vs SV Werder Bremen

Dortmund captain Marco Reus bristled when doubts were raised over his team’s mental strength last time out and, while that may perhaps be too strong a criticism, these are games they have to be winning if they are to seriously challenge for the title.

BVB infamously threw away a nine-point lead last season and, while the gap between them and leaders Bayern is currently a very manageable three points, they have their own problems to fix before they can start to focus on their fellow contenders.