Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich: Gnabry, Coutinho and Lewandowski score in thriller

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal from open play to help Bayern Munich clinch a 3-2 win at Paderborn as they knocked RB Leipzig off the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern took advantage of Leipzig’s 3-0 home defeat to Schalke on Saturday to leapfrog their rivals and go a point clear at the top.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Bayern with an angled finish at the back post before Coutinho tapped home from close range just after half-time.

Goals from Kai Proger and Jamilu Collins gave Paderborn hope, but Robert Lewandowski’s strike that sandwiched those efforts ultimately proved decisive.

Bayern had won 6-0 on their last two visits to Paderborn – in the Germany Cup in February 2018 and in the Bundesliga in February 2015.

Their dominance from kick-off suggested another thrashing was in the offing but Paderborn produced a spirited effort.

Poland striker Lewandowski missed a sitter early on when he got on the end of Gnabry’s low cross but guided the ball wide when faced with an open goal.

Gnabry’s finishing was decidedly more clinical shortly afterwards, though, as he gave Bayern a 1-0 lead.

Brazil playmaker Coutinho’s superb ball over the top picked out Gnabry and the winger caressed a low shot into the net from a tight angle.

The same pair combined early in the second half to strengthen Bayern’s grip on the game, with Gnabry’s low cross turned into the empty net by Coutinho.

It was the on-loan Barcelona man’s second goal for Bayern, having scored from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win over Cologne last weekend.

Paderborn refused to through in the towel and Proger gave the home fans hope when he chipped the ball in the air and struck an angled volley past Manuel Neuer.

Lewandowski made up for his earlier miss with a dinked finish over Jannik Huth after he sprung the Paderborn defence.

Collins made the visitors sweat for the final six minutes when he scored with a spectacular long-range effort before Coutinho blazed a glorious chance over.

What does it mean? Bayern warm up for Spurs

Victory for Nico Kovac’s side sent them top and despite Paderborn’s second-half efforts it was not too taxing a game ahead of their European commitments next week. Even though they only won by one goal Bayern went through the gears when required against the Bundesliga new boys.

The trip to Tottenham will present a much sterner test for Kovac’s side but they have much more in the tank than they showed here.

Composed Coutinho looks at home

Barcelona might have been a struggle but the switch to Bayern has so far proven blissful for Coutinho. The Brazilian has quickly found his feet and pulled the strings from midfield against Paderborn. A goal and an assist was the least he deserved with his late miss the only blot on his copybook.

Horrible day for Huth

The last time Paderborn were thrashed by Bayern their goalkeeper was Michael Ratajczak, who is now the club’s third choice shot-stopper. He let in six and will no doubt put an arm around Jannik Huth after he shipped three goals on a miserable afternoon for the Paderborn number one.

What’s next?

Bayern head to Spurs for a Champions League Group B clash on Tuesday. Kovac’s side then face Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday with Paderborn hosting Mainz on the same day.