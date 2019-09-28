From outfielder to Schalke’s No. 1: The curious case of Alexander Nubel

Considering he is now the first-choice goalkeeper for Schalke and one of the Bundesliga’s rising stars, it is remarkable that Alexander Nubel started his career as an outfielder.

Just last year, Nubel was a back-up for Ralf Fahrmann but was given his chance midway through the season and grasped the opportunity with both hands.

In total, he made 18 appearances in the league and established himself as the first choice at the Veltins-Arena.

Outfielder-turned-goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has all it takes to replicate former-Schalke keeper Manuel Neuer

Considering how far he has come in the span of half a season, it is perhaps quite curious that Nubel’s career trajectory was initially headed in a vastly-different direction.

“I moved from my local team to Paderborn when I was nine and played outfield there until under-14 level – also occasionally in goal,” Nubel revealed.

“Then the coach said I should really pick a position and stick with it.”

That position turned out to be between the sticks and it is a decision the 22-year-old admits to not regretting, even though he does occasionally miss the one-on-one battles that come with being further up the field.

“He played every second game outfield and wasn’t so keen at standing between the posts, since some matches you were maybe winning 5-0,” revealed Marco Cirrincione, one of Nubel’s youth coaches.

“He wanted to be more involved and sometimes had to be persuaded to go in goal.

“[But] when he got to the Under-14s, he was training more as a goalkeeper.”

Nubel is held in such high regard at Schalke that he not only displaced Fahrmann – who has since moved on loan to Norwich – as the team’s No. 1, but also as club captain.

“It wasn’t a case of coming back from the [UEFA] European U-21 Championship [in June] thinking I was going to be named captain,” the Paderborn native revealed.

“I was a bit surprised at first but also obviously very happy at being nominated.

“For me, it was an honour and I didn’t hesitate long before accepting it.”

After drawing 0-0 with Borussia Monchengladbach and then losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich to start the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign, Schalke have since won three games on the trot under new coach David Wagner and are firmly on course to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish.

As a outstanding goalkeeping prospect coming through at the Veltins-Arena, Nubel has understandably drawn comparisions with Manuel Neuer and he looks to have the necessary quality to one day be first choice for Germany as well.

Still, Nubel is certainly his own man and is already writing his own story, one which involved him starting as an outfielder before serendipitiously settling between the posts.