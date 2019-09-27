Sick Perisic misses Bayern Munich trip to Paderborn

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac will be without midfielder Ivan Perisic for Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at Paderborn because of illness.

The 30-year-old Croatia international missed training on Friday because of flu and will be unavailable, the club announced.

Perisic has scored two goals in three Bundesliga appearances for Bayern since he joined on a season-long loan deal from Italian club Inter.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac will again be without midfielder Leon Goretzka, 24, as he recovers from a thigh injury, but 27-year-old defender David Alaba could be involved after he returned to training following a hamstring problem.

Kovac said: “Leon still needs some time, I think he’ll only be fully available after the next international break. David is looking good, but we see how it works out.”

#Kovač on the squad’s mood: “The team chemistry is spot on. The lads are more than colleagues and are developing friendships with one another.”#SCPFCB #FCBayernpic.twitter.com/P8Qy11OwjN — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 26, 2019

Promising 19-year-old striker Jann-Fiete Arp, signed from Hamburg in July and yet to feature in a competitive match for Bayern, faces a spell on the sidelines after he sustained a broken wrist in training.