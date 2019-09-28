Do RB Leipzig have a backbone capable of winning the Bundesliga?

After five rounds of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, it is RB Leipzig who are sitting pretty on top of the table after a fine start to the campaign.

They claimed a creditable third-place finish last term and also finished runners-up in 2016/17 in their first-ever season in the Bundesliga, so the upper end of the table is not an area they are unfamiliar with.

A super keeper, an inspiring defender, a masterful midfielder & a relentless striker – Is the Bundesliga title within reach for RB Leipzig?

However, there is growing sentiment that Die Roten Bullen are genuine contenders this year and should battle it out with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund till the end of the season for the Meisterschale.

There has long been the belief that any team hoping to win a league title has to have a strong spine through the middle, but is that something RB Leipzig possess?

Based on these four players, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’.

THE SUPER KEEPER

When Peter Gulacsi was signed by Liverpool as a 17-year-old, he seemed destined to achieve big things and the fact of the matter is that he has, even if it did require embarking on a alternative path.

After being sent out on four different loan spells without ever making an appearance for Liverpool, Gulacsi decided to move to Austria with Red Bull Salzburg and two impressive seasons then saw Leipzig come calling.

He initially had to bide his time while the club were still in the 2. Bundesliga but eventually claimed the No. 1 jersey and is now widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the German top flight.

Boasting a high level of consistency while also capable of pulling off the spectacular, Gulacsi currently leads the competition with an 84 per cent save ratio.

THE INSPIRATIONAL CAPTAIN

It is a sign of the high regarded Willi Orban is held in at the Red Bull Arena that, after just two years at the club and at the age of 24, he was named as captain ahead of the 2017/18 season.

The German-born Hungary international has since gone on to become a real fan favourite and is the glue that holds the Leipzig defence together.

Still only 26, Orban wears his heart on his sleeve and never gives anything less than 100 per cent, and he would have taken pride in being part of the Bundesliga’s stingiest defence last season.

Every now and again, Leipzig’s inspirational leader also pops up with a captain’s goal like he did last weekend to open the scoring in 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

THE MIDFIELD MASTERMIND

He has flown under the radar for much of his time in the Bundesliga but, after a blistering start to 2019/20, it is time for Marcel Sabitzer to emerge from the shadows.

Blessed with superb technique but with the determination and work rate of a ball-winning midfielder, Sabitzer’s hybrid playmaking style has been a joy to watch so far this season regardless of whether he starts on the right or just in behind the front two.

The Austria international is also a master of dead-ball situations and last Sunday’s sublime effort against Werder was his third freekick goal in 2019, a tally that is unsurpassed in the Bundesliga.

But while he is more than capable of finding the back of the net, his greatest value comes from the way he pulls the strings in midfield and constantly looks to bring others into play.

THE RELENTLESS STRIKER

If there is one Leipzig player that needs no introduction, it is their main man in attack Timo Werner.

The former Stuttgart starlet is currently the joint-second top scorer in the Bundesliga with five goals, which is his best-ever start to a campaign.

The Best of RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner

But while there has never been any doubt over his ability to find the back of the net, he is also excelling in a different role under Julian Nagelsmann, starting slightly deeper and being more involved in the build-up before using his searing pace to charge in behind opposition defences.

It certainly seems as though Werner believes Leipzig have what it takes to achieve something special as he recently signed a contract extension until 2023, but it might not take him that long to fire Die Roten Bullen to a maiden Meisterschale.